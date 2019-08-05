Taxi driver fatally struck by car in Brossard
Longueuil police are investigating after a taxi driver in his 50s was fatally struck by a car in Brossard Sunday night.
Police say the driver was stopped on the side of the road around 8 p.m. on Marie-Victorin Boulevard. He was outside his vehicle to retrieve bags from the trunk when he was hit by a passing car.
The man was taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, according to police.
Police say cellphone use may have been a factor, but they are still working to determine the cause of the incident.
Marie-Victorin Boulevard’s westbound lanes were closed between de Rome and Place Tanger but they have since reopened.
— With files from Global News’ Julie Turcotte and The Canadian Press
