St. Thomas police seek help identifying 2 people in relation to theft of gas

St. Thomas police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people in relation to theft of gas.

The first incident occurred on Friday at the Petro Canada gas bar located at 400 Highbury Ave. in the city of St. Thomas, police say.

Surveillance cameras captured a man pumping gas and leaving without paying.

Police say the licence plate on the vehicle, 415 4CR, was reported stolen.

Then, on Saturday, police say there was a second gas drive-off at the same gas bar.

This time, surveillance videos showed a woman driving an older model of green Honda Civic with the same stolen licence plate spotted on camera the day before (415 4CR).

The woman has a tattoo band on her upper right arm and another tattoo on her left upper arm.

Anyone with information is urged to contact St. Thomas police.