Toronto police seeking help locating elderly woman with dementia

Eleni Noussis, 75, was last seen in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Kennedy Road.

Toronto Police Service / Handout
Family members are concerned for the safety of an elderly female with dementia who went missing Sunday morning.

Police are seeking help in locating Eleni Noussis, 75,  who was last seen at 7:30 a.m. in the Sheppard Avenue East and Kennedy Road area.

Noussis is described as being 5’2, 110 lbs., with white shoulder length hair. She was wearing a grey Columbia hoodie, white t-shirt and black jogging pants when she went missing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-4200.

