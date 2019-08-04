Man shot in second Liberty Village shooting in one day
Toronto police are responding to yet another shooting in the Liberty Village area in less than 24 hours.
Police said they received multiple calls on Sunday afternoon saying eight to 12 gunshots rang out near East Liberty Street and Pirandello Street and a white SUV fled the area with numerous people inside.
Original reports claimed there were no injuries but police later confirmed one male was shot and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators located bullet holes in nearby buildings and shell castings at the scene.
This shooting comes less than hours after police responded to a call for gunshots just before 3:30 a.m. on Mowat Avenue, near King and Dufferin.
One man was found outside a nightclub at the scene with injuries, but no one was found with gunshot wounds, Duty Insp. Stacey Davis told Global News.
