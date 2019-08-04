Crime
August 4, 2019 1:59 pm

Saskatoon police arrest man for unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon

By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police say they arrested a man after he held several residents hostage while yielding an "edged weapon" Saturday evening.

File Photo / Global News
A A

Saskatoon police have arrested a man they say entered a home on Saturday and held several residents hostage with an “edged weapon.”

Police say the 34-year-old man entered a home on Minto Place around 6 p.m. and kept the residents confined. When he saw police, he fled on foot as officers pursued him.

When officers cornered him in a backyard, he became aggressive, combative and resisted arrest, police say.

Story continues below

READ MORE: 5 charged after man, woman allegedly held hostage overnight in Oshawa home over unpaid debt

Officers say they had to Taser the man when he reached for his weapon, but were then able to secure and arrest him.

No one was injured in the incident.

The man was transferred to police cells and appeared before a Justice of the Peace Sunday morning.

He’s facing several charges, including robbery, assault with a weapon, five counts of unlawful confinement and breaches of previous court-ordered conditions.

SPS says they are reviewing the incident, which it does any time a Conducted Energy Weapon is deployed.

WATCH: (July 23, 2019) Breaking down Saskatoon’s crime severity index

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
assault with a weapon
Charges
Conducted Energy Weapon
Hostage Situation
Minto Place
Robbery
Saskatoon
Saskatoon Crime
Saskatoon Police
Taser
Unlawful Confinement

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.