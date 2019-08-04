Saskatoon police arrest man for unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon

Saskatoon police have arrested a man they say entered a home on Saturday and held several residents hostage with an “edged weapon.”

Police say the 34-year-old man entered a home on Minto Place around 6 p.m. and kept the residents confined. When he saw police, he fled on foot as officers pursued him.

When officers cornered him in a backyard, he became aggressive, combative and resisted arrest, police say.

Officers say they had to Taser the man when he reached for his weapon, but were then able to secure and arrest him.

No one was injured in the incident.

The man was transferred to police cells and appeared before a Justice of the Peace Sunday morning.

He’s facing several charges, including robbery, assault with a weapon, five counts of unlawful confinement and breaches of previous court-ordered conditions.

SPS says they are reviewing the incident, which it does any time a Conducted Energy Weapon is deployed.

