Regina group seeing success through start-up travel app ‘Krugo’

Hotels, flights, tickets, and packing — it’s a lot to worry about before you’ve even made it to your destination.

A group of Regina men has created an app that aims to help groups travel with better organization. Krugo was founded by Kirk Morrison and Andrew Cretin, and was built by a team of eight.

“We are gearing the app towards people looking to build trips around concerts and sports events, but it also works for camping or any type of travel where you have to organize a group of people. We are about making group travel easier,” Morrison said.

The app aims to end the era of one trip organizer being stuck with “10 tabs open,” trying to plan a trip for several people. It allows users to go through events in desired locations, build an itinerary, view venues, and confirm attendees. It sends people reminders and tickets can be bought directly through the app. It also keeps track of who owes how much to whom — arguably the biggest annoyance in group travel.

“It keeps score right in the app,” Morrison said.

The app was created in 2017 and has been propelled through Regina’s Co.Labs program, a tech incubator.

The group is now seeing an acceleration in the app’s momentum and is featured as a success story on Innovation Saskatchewan.

The team works in downtown Regina and uses social media platforms to make sure people know it’s based in Saskatchewan.

“From our perspective, Regina and Saskatchewan have been great. We’ve been able to access funding and capital. We will be closing a financing deal and the Saskatchewan Technology Startup Incentive plays into that. We are feeling like we had a lot of support,” Morrison said.

As of January, the app had six employees, and all are working toward the same goal — to help people travel smoothly.

READ MORE: Launch of new research centre to spur innovation and growth in Regina

“We have 120,000 events in our inventory worldwide and 1.9 million properties, like condos and hotels, that can help you plan your ideal trip,” he said.

The team continues to innovate the app, and is working on building custom itineraries, sending messages, and splitting expenses through the app.

With Krugo’s success, the group now pays it forward by motivating other individuals and students to see their ideas through.