Launch of new research centre to spur innovation and growth in Regina

The Saskatchewan government is teaming up with the University of Regina and Statistics Canada to open a new research centre.

The Regina Research Data Centre (RRDC) is located inside the university and allows researchers to access confidential data on things such as population, household services and health.

The Ministry of Corrections is providing the research centre with $250,000 a year over five years.

READ MORE: U of R researcher makes ground-breaking discovery in Alzheimer’s

“This partnership with Statistics Canada and the University of Regina represents the first time a provincial government has entered into an agreement like this,” said Christine Tell, corrections and policing minister.

“We’re proud to be part of this innovative project, and look forward to seeing how the research done through the data centre can help better inform future government policies and programs, such as the provincial Centre of Responsibility and local hub tables.”

Having access to this confidential data will allow researchers to identify common factors, gaps and overlaps in service, officials said.

READ MORE: Innovative technology for older adults on display in Regina

“Researchers use data to uncover trends, make recommendations, provide insights, and harness knowledge to move our country forward in better, stronger, and more equitable ways,” said Thomas Chase, U of R provost and vice-president.

“Data-driven research helps us to learn about ourselves and spurs innovation, which we know can help to grow our economy. We are excited by the new avenues of research that will be opened by the RRDC.”

RRDC researchers will require security screening and all data will be de-identified to remove any personal information.