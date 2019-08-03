Gillam residents discuss ongoing manhunt for B.C. murder suspects at town meeting

As RCMP scale back the search for a pair of B.C. murder suspects in Gillam, Man., dozens of concerned residents gathered Friday night for a town meeting.

The estimated 100 people who attended had a chance to question police and request counselling.

“I thought it was excellent,” Deputy Mayor John McDonald said.

READ MORE: Northern B.C. murders: A timeline of what happened and where

The Town of Gillam had become the centre of a Canada-wide manhunt since the RCMP confirmed on July 25 that 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky and 19-year-old Kam McLeod were spotted twice in the area.

Police also confirmed a burning Toyota RAV4 that was found near the town was used by the suspects.

After days of intense searching, which included help from the Canadian military, the suspects remain at large.

READ MORE: Survival expert says 90% chance B.C. murder suspects are still alive

McDonald said the most common question the RCMP sergeant was asked at the meeting was if it’s now safe to spend time outdoors camping, fishing and hunting.

“He couldn’t answer one way or the other,” McDonald said. “There has been no definite finding of these guys so, you know, he’s not going to recommend things.”

McDonald said residents are beginning to calm down but aren’t letting their guards down.

“I think at this point the mood is more relaxed,” he said. “People are still being vigilant, you know, locking up their houses and sheds and trucks and cars.”

READ MORE: OPP probing tips from across the province on possible location of B.C. murder suspects

Ontario Provincial Police are now investigating numerous tips about possible sightings of the teens, although none have been confirmed.

The OPP have assigned a team to look into a spike in tips, and are working with the RCMP as they probe incoming reports.

Schmegelsky and McLeod, who were first considered missing persons, have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 64-year-old Leonard Dyck of B.C. and are suspects in the deaths of Australian Lucas Fowler and American Chynna Deese in northern B.C.