N.S. police watchdog investigating allegations of domestic assault

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is investigating allegations of domestic assault against an RCMP officer.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says on July 31 the Liverpool detachment of the RCMP received a call from the spouse of the officer regarding an allegation of assault.

The incident was referred to SiRT, which has assumed responsibility for the investigation. As a result, the RCMP officer was arrested.

No charges have been laid at this point and the member has since been released on conditions to attend provincial court in Bridgewater on Sept. 18.

SiRT says the investigation is ongoing.

