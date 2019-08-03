Replica gun results in large police response in Springhill, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP says a large police presence responded to reports of a man with a gun Friday in Springhill, N.S. — but it turned out to be a plastic replica.

Just after 6 p.m., RCMP responded to the 911 call of a man with a gun near the intersection of Main Street and Grey Street. Numerous police units were called in to assist, including a police dog unit.

Officers were able to locate a man matching the caller’s description. No weapon was found on him but police were able to confirm that the weapon seen by the caller was a plastic replica gun.

The Mounties are advising the public that replica and toy guns can be mistaken as real firearms and may be reported to police as such. Since any call involving firearms involves a considerable response, RCMP say that it may divert resources from other police matters.

“Police officers will treat (reports of a firearm) as real until they can prove that they are not,” said the RCMP in a press release.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.