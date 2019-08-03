OPP probing tips from across the province on possible location of B.C. murder suspects

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating numerous tips about the possible whereabouts of two B-C teens wanted for murder.

The O-P-P have assigned a team to look into a spike in tips and are working with the R-C-M-P as they probe incoming reports.

Police say the reports have been coming in from across the province, however, investigators can’t confirm yet whether any of the sightings are, in fact, of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky and 19-year-old Kam McLeod.

A few possible sightings were reported in Ontario when the hunt for the suspects was focused in northern Manitoba, and those were dealt with by local detachments.

But reports have been pouring in over recent days, and so a team was created to investigate the tips in a centralized manner.

Schmegelsky and McLeod are charged with second-degree murder in the death of a B-C university professor, and they’re also suspected of killing an Australian man and his American girlfriend.