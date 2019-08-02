Scaled-down manhunt continues for B.C. murder suspects as victim’s family says goodbye

An emotional funeral was held for Lucas Fowler on Friday as the so-far fruitless manhunt for two suspects in his death reached its 11th day.

Members of Fowler’s family held hands as they walked into a church in Sydney, Australia to honour the 23-year-old’s life.

Fowler had embarked on what family described as a “road trip of a lifetime” with girlfriend Chynna Deese when their bodies were discovered near a highway in northern British Columbia on July 15.

Their murders, along with that of Vancouver man Leonard Dyck, have become part of a case that has captured worldwide attention.

The two men suspected in the deaths, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod, have since led police on a cross-province manhunt.

The pair have already been charged with second-degree murder in Dyck’s death, but have not yet been found.

At the funeral on Friday, Fowler’s friends opted to forgo black attire in favour of colourful plaid shirts in his memory, reported The Australian.

His father, a New South Wales Police Force chief inspector, said Fowler will always be the boy who “wore the white T-shirt with the flannelette shirt and low-hanging jeans.”

“(He) touched the lives of everyone he met,” Stephen Fowler said during a eulogy.

Stephen Fowler said the family never had a chance to meet Deese in person but that she became a part of their family. He said the two would spend hours talking on FaceTime while Lucas Fowler worked on a ranch in B.C.

A memorial was held for Deese in Charlotte, N.C., just days earlier.

“We were so happy that he had met a life partner,” Stephen Fowler said. “They laughed and loved, and touched the hearts of everyone they met.”

The emotional service was underscored by the ongoing investigation.

RCMP scaled back the search for Schmegelsky, 18, and McLeod, 19, on Wednesday.

For days, swarms of heavily armed officers combed through the rough wilderness of northern Manitoba for any signs of the longtime friends. There were moments of apparent progress — a “credible tip” about a sighting in York Landing, Man. — but the trail eventually reached a dead end.

Some officers remain in the epicentre of the manhunt, Gillam, Man., but most resources have been withdrawn.

The latest possible clue came out of northern Ontario on Wednesday, the same day RCMP wound down search efforts in Manitoba.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report about two “suspicious” men driving a white vehicle through a construction site near Highway 11 in Kapuskasing, Ont., at around 10:30 a.m.

According to police, the witnesses believed the men inside were Schmegelsky and McLeod.

Police have not confirmed whether that is, in fact, the case. They are currently treating it as a report of “two suspicious males” and nothing more.