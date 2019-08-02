After months of searching, Peel Region names new chief of police

Peel Regional Police have named the region’s new police chief after months of interviews and public consultations.

In a news release Friday afternoon, the Peel Regional Police Service Board named Halton Region’s Deputy Chief Nishan Duraiappah as Peel’s new chief.

Duraiappah is set to take on the role starting Oct. 1.

“Deputy Chief Duraiappah represents the next generation of leadership for the police service,” said Nando Iannicca, chair of the Peel Police Service Board.

“The community we all serve expects nothing less than the highest degree of duty and integrity.”

The police service board said this decision marks only the second time in Peel’s history in which the chief was hired externally.

According to the release, Duraiappah has served in law enforcement for nearly 25 years in a number of roles including those that focus on guns, gangs, and drugs.

He has served as Halton Region’s Deputy Chief since 2015, where he was also the police force’s cultural relations coordinator.

“It’s truly an honour to serve the over 3,000 members of the Peel Regional Police Service as their Chief,” Duraiappah said.

“As a team, we look forward to serving this remarkable and diverse community for many years to come.”

The decision comes after months of searching that included an online survey that asked the public for their input on what the police service board should look for in a new chief.

Interim Chief Chris McCord, who has been in the position since Jan. 12, will move back to the position of deputy chief once Duraiappah takes over in October.

McCord was previously appointed Peel’s deputy chief in 2012.

