August 2, 2019 5:58 pm

Police seek London man, 22, in connection with east end June shooting

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

London police are seeking Jacob Patrick Sturgeon, 22, of London in connection with a June 20, 2019 shooting incident.

via the London Police Service
Roughly six weeks after a shooting in the city’s east end sent a man to hospital in critical condition, London police have issued an arrest warrant in the case.

On Friday, police announced that the victim in the case has been released from the hospital.

Police also announced they are seeking Jacob Patrick Sturgeon, 22, of London on charges including aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent to wound/endanger life or prevent arrest, and use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence.

London police on the scene of a shooting at Dundas and English streets on June 21, 2019.

Andrew Graham/980 CFPL

Police initially reported that a man was injured in an incident around 11:20 p.m. June 20 on Dundas Street near English Street. At the time, police said it was believed the shooting happened on the street itself and that it was not a “random incident.”

Police currently say the accused’s whereabouts are unknown and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

