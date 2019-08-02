Phone scam prompts fraud warning from Vernon North Okanagan RCMP

Police in the Okanagan are reminding residents to be wary of phone scammers after a Vernon resident was bilked out of a “considerable amount of money.”

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said the resident fell victim to an elaborate phone scam, in which the alleged perpetrators claimed to be representatives from the resident’s bank.

Police say the scammers told the victim they were conducting an investigation into ongoing fraud in the area, and then requested access to the resident’s bank account.

The bank account was accessed, with the scammers then convincing the resident that fraudulent activity may have taken place on the account.

The resident was then directed to buy numerous Google Play gift cards from two different grocery stores to aid in the investigation. Police say the gift cards totalled thousands of dollars.

“After a considerable amount of time on the phone with the fraudulent company, the victim grew suspicious and before hanging up the phone attended to their nearest bank to confirm if it was the bank on the other line,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

“It was then that the victim was directed by bank staff to immediately end the call. Unfortunately, the victim did lose a considerable amount of money to the scam prior to the call ending.”

Police are again reminding residents that at no time should banking information be given over the phone to anyone, unless you have called the institution directly.

Police added that if a banking institution should call you, advise them that you will call back using a number found online by you, or a number given to you previously by your bank.

Further, Vernon RCMP added that law enforcement agencies will never ask for payment to avoid or aid in an investigation.