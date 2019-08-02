Toronto man, 59, dies in tractor rollover on rural road in Uxbridge

UXBRIDGE – Police say a 59-year-old Toronto man is dead after a tractor mishap on a rural road in Uxbridge.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to the incident on Concession Road 3 early Wednesday, where they found a tractor in the ditch and the driver dead.

READ MORE: Multi-car collision in Durham leaves 25-year-old man dead, multiple injured: OPP

In a statement Friday morning, police say it’s still not clear how the tractor ended up in the ditch but it was not equipped with a roll bar.

They say an autopsy will be conducted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham police or Crime Stoppers.