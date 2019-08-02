Court case of Markham homicides suspect put over to next week

NEWMARKET – The case of a man accused in an alleged quadruple homicide north of Toronto has been put over to next week.

Menhaz Zaman has been in custody ever since York Regional Police discovered the bodies of four people inside a home in Markham on Sunday.

The four have been identified as 70-year-old Firoza Begum, 50-year-old Momtaz Begum, 59-year-old Moniruz Zaman and 21-year-old Malesa Zaman. Friends have said they are Menhaz Zaman’s grandmother, parents and sister.

READ MORE: Family members found dead in Markham home identified, cause of death not released

Zaman, who faces four counts of first-degree murder, appeared in a Newmarket courtroom via video on Friday afternoon.

The 23-year-old Markham man, wearing glasses and an orange jumpsuit, said little during the brief hearing.

The case is expected back in court on Aug. 8.

Meanwhile, a funeral service for the four dead has begun at a mosque in east Toronto.

WATCH: (July 30) New details about 4 members of Markham family murdered. Catherine McDonald reports.