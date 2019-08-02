Pride gnocchi recipe from Fable Diner

Serves 5

5 large Russet potatoes

1 Egg

1 Tsp Salt

1/2 cup Flour

Bake potatoes for 1 hour at 375 degrees F

While potatoes are still warm, cut in half and press pulp through a screen. Line them on a baking sheet and leave overnight uncovered in the fridge to dry out and cool.

Put pulp through a potato ricer.

Add in eggs and salt

Add flour and mix until everything comes together as a dough.

Roll into 3/4″ snake(s) and cut into 1″ long pieces

Boil in water for 3 minutes – water at a rolling boil

Cool in an ice bath, sear in a pan with olive oil

Serve over a veggie puree (we use tomato puree). Add sauteed veggies (at Fable Diner, currently sliced zucchini, cherry tomatoes, English peas and mushrooms). Top with parm crumble (panko crumbs, butter and parmesan)

To add colours to the gnocchi – in the dough creation phase:

puree of:

purple – beets (boiled)

red – tomato puree

green – spinach (blanched)

orange – butternut squash (roasted)

yellow – egg yolks (mix)