Former Ontario cabinet minister joins University of Guelph’s diversity and human rights team

The University of Guelph has announced that former Ontario cabinet minister Indira Naidoo-Harris has been named assistant vice-president of diversity and human rights.

Naidoo-Harris, also a well-known journalist and human rights advocate, will start her new job later this month.

“She has made significant contributions to advancing diversity, human rights and equity in Ontario, and brings with her a strong commitment to building an inclusive culture,” university president Franco Vaccarino said.

Elected in 2014 as MPP for Halton, Naidoo-Harris held several cabinet posts, serving as Ontario’s first minister responsible for early years and child care and as the first minister of the status of women.

“I am honoured and excited to be taking on this important role at the University of Guelph and to be working with the remarkable staff, students and scholars at this prestigious institution,” Naidoo-Harris said.

The university said Naidoo-Harris will help foster a culture of inclusion by leading discussion and educational efforts about inclusivity, equity and accessibility.

“Diversity and human rights are essential for true scholarship, collaboration and learning to happen,” Naidoo-Harris said.

“This is an incredible opportunity to lay a strong foundation for inclusion and acceptance for everyone on campus.”

