Thompson Okanagan region to host World Travel Awards for three consecutive years

British Columbia will host the World Travel Awards for three consecutive years, starting in 2020, the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) announced this week.

The tourism association said it won the hosting rights for the annual event after submitting a three-year bid earlier this year.

Predator Ridge Resort in Vernon will play host the first year, in October 2020, and will welcome approximately 300 international delegates.

The two remaining locations will be announced in the spring of 2020 and the spring of 2021, respectively.

TOTA said the news was announced in Madeira, Portugal, at the World Travel Awards’ European Gala Ceremony.

“We are so honored to welcome such a prestigious event to the Thompson Okanagan and look forward to hosting international tourism industry leaders in Vernon,” said TOTA president and CEO Glenn Mandziuk.

TOTA said the event attracts delegates from global airlines, tour operators, travel agents, international media, and hospitality professionals.

It also said this will be the first time in the 27-year history of the World Travel Awards that they will be held in Canada.

“We are deeply honoured to host our North America Gala Ceremony 2020 in [the] Thompson Okanagan,” said Graham Cooke, founder of the World Travel Awards.

Cooke added that the “Thompson Okanagan is blessed with overwhelming beauty that ranges from towering waterfalls and soaring mountains to verdant valleys and glacial lakes.

“I look forward to welcoming the most senior decision-makers of North America’s travel industry for what promises to be a most memorable ceremony in this phenomenal region.”