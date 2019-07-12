Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 12 2019 5:45pm 02:15 Smiths Falls, Ont., pushing cannabis tourism With an explosion of jobs in Smiths Falls thanks to cannabis company Canopy Growth, the town is embracing the idea of becoming a cannabis tourism destination. Tom Hayes reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5490264/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5490264/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?