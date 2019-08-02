Ariana Grande, Social House drop violent music video, ‘Boyfriend’

Ariana Grande has partnered with up-and-coming pop music duo Social House on a brand new single entitled Boyfriend.

The song dropped early Friday morning and was accompanied by a Hannah Lux Davis-directed video, filled with scenes of steamy romance and over-the-top violence.

Boyfriend is about a broken relationship which has ended despite both parties still being in love.

Much like its video, the sombre pop beat explores the perspective of a jealous individual who doesn’t want their lover to move on and find somebody new.

In the comedically violent short, Grande, 25, not only tackles a woman flirting with Social House’s Michael Foster, but shoots another with a bow and arrow after she catches them talking in private.

Foster does the same towards the end of the video, when another man is getting close with Grande. He takes things a notch further and rips out his heart as an offering to the Dangerous Woman singer.

The two join hands and lead one another into the washroom for a steamy makeout session, before Charles Anderson — the other half of Social House — walks in on the two.

Before Social House signed with Grande’s manager Scooter Braun, they were producing music for a number of different artists, including Jennifer Lopez, Chris Brown, Meghan Trainor. This isn’t their first collaboration with Grande. Foster and Anderson became a musical duo in 2018 and opened for Grande during her critically-acclaimed ‘Sweetener’ tour earlier this year.

The dramatic music video stirred a lot of positive buzz and memes over social media following its release.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say about Boyfriend:

Sometimes I think Ariana and I are on the same page because boyfriend is my life — madi (@sotomadi23) August 2, 2019

ariana when she said “u ain’t my boyfriend” but sees her boyfriend with another girl @ArianaGrande #Boyfriendtonight pic.twitter.com/rOIw55zPCf — 𝐣𝐚𝐲𝐝𝐞 🏹 𝟏𝟒𝟏 (@quitcries) August 2, 2019

@ArianaGrande boyfriend is low key amazing….love it sm. pls drop boyfriend merch 🖤 — laiba loves ariana (@Laiba08561474) August 2, 2019

Never knew how much i needed to see Ariana get in a fight until now #boyfriend pic.twitter.com/0btK9QB4Cr — 🌎 (@eddietare) August 2, 2019

i’m just now getting to hear/see boyfriend and 1. it’s a bop 2. mikey is hella sexy and 3. him and ariana would make a hot ass couple — ‏ً (@sweeetasariana) August 2, 2019

Boyfriend is now available on all major streaming platforms.

