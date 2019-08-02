Family of pregnant Mount Brydges woman to sue after fatal 2017 collision

A local law firm is set to hold a news conference Friday outlining the legal action it plans to take in the wake of a young pregnant woman’s death two years ago.

Rachel Joris, 26, of Mount Brydges was behind the wheel when her eastbound vehicle came around a blind corner on Glendon Drive at Troops Road.

The woman slammed into a 53-foot trailer hauled by a farm tractor turning left from Troops onto Glendon. A release from Joris’ family’s law firm states the driver of the tractor was an unlicensed 15-year-old.

Joris, who was pregnant with her first child at the time, was pronounced dead in hospital.

Representing Joris’ estate is Phillip Millar of Millars Law.

“The family wants to help stop this from happening again,” Millar said, adding that the family will be arguing against what they see as outdated regulations for farm vehicles on roadways.

“If you towed one of these farm vehicles on a tractor trailer, you’d have to have an over-sized escort, but if you drove [a farm vehicle] on the highway, you don’t have to have anything.”

The targets of the lawsuit are Middlesex County, where the crash occurred, and the driver of the farm tractor involved.

Millar says along with reviews of farm vehicle laws, Joris’ family will also be seeking financial compensation.

“If you want to get change… you have to make noise. The only way to make noise is through a lawsuit.”

Friday’s news conference is set to take place at Millars Law in Komoka at 1:30 p.m.

The fiancé and parents of Joris will also be on hand to take questions.