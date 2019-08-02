Sunshine, warm weather on tap for Civic Holiday weekend in London

Londoners are likely looking at their clocks longingly as they await the start of the Civic Holiday weekend.

The forecast is near perfect with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the high 20s range expected with very little humidity, which marks a stark change from the muggy conditions the region sweltered under for most of July.

“It looks like a terrific Civic Holiday weekend,” said 980 CFPL weather specialist John Wilson. “It’s one of those nice rare things where I can say with extremely great confidence that there are no problems in this forecast, not even potential problems with the sunny, warm, low humidity we’re going to get.”

Wilson said we’re unlikely to see precipitation before late Monday at the earliest.

It means it’s going to be a great weekend whether you’re relaxing at home, checking out Ribfest in Victoria Park or hitting the road on a mini vacation.

That being said, the OPP is urging everyone to use caution on the roads and waterways, noting there will be an increased number of officers on patrol watching for people not playing it safe.

“Seems that every long weekend, people don’t pack an ample supply of patience,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP told 980 CFPL News. “We’re asking people, make sure you do your due diligence before you even get behind the wheel of that motor vehicle. Know where you’re going, how long it’s going to take you and expect construction.”

Sanchuk noted that police will be on the lookout for drivers engaged in the so-called “big four” dangerous road behaviours: impaired, aggressive and distracted driving and failure to buckle up properly. Proper use of personal flotation devices (PFDs) is also essential while enjoying water sports, Sanchuk said.

