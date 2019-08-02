18-year-old male dead after shooting in Oshawa: police
Durham Regional Police say a teenage male is dead following an overnight shooting in Oshawa.
Police said officers were called to 1250 Pentland Street, in the area of Taunton Road East and Ritson Road North, for reports of gunshots just after 12 a.m.
Officials found an 18-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds in the entry way of an apartment building. He was pronounced on scene.
Police said several suspects were seen fleeing the area.
Homicide has been called in to investigate.
