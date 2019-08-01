Canada August 1, 2019 6:50 pm Communities on Lake Ontario shore still dealing with damage from high water level By Steve Guthrie Videographer Global News Cobourg reclaims its beach just in time for it's Sandcastle Festival X - A A + Get daily local headlines and alerts Report an error Beach Cobourg high water levels Lake Ontario Peterborough Port Hope Sand SandCastle Spring Waterfront trail what the causes are and are these going to continue Editor's Picks Addiction Inside an Ontario fentanyl trafficking ring involving a doctor and a pharmacist Canada Ontario man files $7M lawsuit over 16 ‘wrongful’ charges related to human trafficking Canada The rise of the Satanic Temple in Canada Canada Canada's Footprint: How cigarettes, coffee and Canadian engineers helped put men on the moon Canada $22/hr is average wage needed to afford a two-bedroom apartment in Canada: report Canada B.C. casino regulator received complaint alleging BCLC management pressured to 'allow dirty money' Canada 'Organized crime knows fraud is the way to go': former RCMP financial crime expert Canada Second $100M settlement announced in RCMP sexual harassment case
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.