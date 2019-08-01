Regina toddler hoping to find his missing stuffed turtle

A Regina toddler named Archer is hoping someone in Regina knows where his stuffed turtle is after he lost it at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum on Tuesday.

The two-and-a-half-year-old was visiting the museum with his family when he lost the turtle, cleverly named Turtle.

“Turtle was the very first plush that my husband bought for Archer when he was born and when he moved into his own room and his own crib that is what we put in there with him every night,” his mother Janice Burton said.

“He’s become very attached to him over the past two-and-a-half years. He is his best friend, we go everywhere with him.”

Burton says Turtle was lost sometime between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. on July 30 and since then, they’ve scoured the museum from top to bottom after they got home and realized he was missing.

“At that point, we couldn’t find him there so I went back on [Wednesday] and he’s nowhere to be found,” Burton said. “The museum staff has been fabulous, super helpful, they have been trying to find him. They’ve looked high and low.”

Burton is hoping the stuffed turtle accidentally hitched a ride home with another visitor by mistake.

“We feel like maybe he had some help getting out of the building, he doesn’t move very quickly on his own,” she laughed.

Hoping to get Turtle back, Burton took to social media posting a picture of the stuffed animal and has since been shared more than 800 times on Facebook.

Even though Burton says her and her husband have tried other stuffed animals in the meantime, they haven’t had much luck.

“Every night [Turtle] is who he wants to cuddle with in bed, so we’ve been trying other toys with moderate success, but he’s been waking up a lot in the night and looking for him,” Burton said.

If anyone knows where Turtle is, he can be returned to the Royal Saskatchewan Museum.