Former Kelowna woman handed 8-month jail sentence for stealing from hospice association

A former Okanagan woman was sentenced to eight months in jail on Wednesday for stealing from a non-profit organization.

In Vancouver provincial court, Susan Steen was handed the jail term after pleading guilty to fraud. She was accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from the Central Okanagan Hospice Association.

Steen worked with the non-profit society between 2012 and 2016.

READ MORE: Two Kelowna women charged with stealing $180K from Okanagan hospice

Specifically, she pled guilty to fraud over $5,000. Two other charges — fraud under $5,000 and theft over $5,000 — were dropped.

Steen was also ordered to pay restitution of $106,005.62.

Last fall, Steen admitted to Global News that she had a gambling problem.

WATCH BELOW (Aired Jan. 8, 2019): Alleged Okanagan hospice fraudster to plead guilty

In December, Steen was sentenced to four months in jail for a similar crime in Nanaimo.

There, she pleaded guilty to fraud for stealing $6,000 from the Nanaimo Community Hospice Society. Steen, who had previously worked as the society’s executive director, was also ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution.

READ MORE: Kelowna woman jailed for Nanaimo hospice fraud

In Kelowna, Steen was charged in conjunction with Melanie Gray of stealing from the Central Okanagan Hospice Association.

Gray was COHA’s office manager while Steen was the executive director.

In March, Gray was sentenced to five months after pleading guilty to fraud over $5,000. She was also ordered to pay $69,043.15 in restitution.

WATCH BELOW (Aired Feb. 20, 2019): Accused Central Okanagan hospice fraudster pleads guilty