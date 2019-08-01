‘They both went into the fight stance’: B.C. road rage brawl caught on camera

Fists and feet were flying during Wednesday morning’s commute in an incident of road rage captured on camera.

Several witnesses told Global News the fight broke out around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Marine Drive and Boundary Road, at the border between Vancouver and Burnaby.

It’s unclear what prompted the brawl, but two men — one driving a black sedan, and one driving a large white semi-truck — can be seen kicking and punching each other while stopped at a traffic light.

“I didn’t see what transpired to start, but just started videoing when I saw them arguing in the road and knew they were going to fight when they both went into the fight stance,” witness Jamie Shalay told Global News.

“It’s 6:30 a.m.! How bad is your life when you literally just woke up and are that angry?”

In the video, the pair can be seen yelling and exchanging blows. A third man intervenes and tries to keep the two men apart, but is unable to stop one of the men from swinging what appears to be a pipe or rod at the other.

Eventually, one of the men gets back in the black sedan, ending the conflict.

Vancouver police said officers were called to the scene, but that both parties to the fight had left by the time police arrived.

The VPD said the incident occurred on the Burnaby side of Boundary road, and as such it was not investigating.

The Burnaby RCMP said it had not received a report of the incident.