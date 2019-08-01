Goose causes power outage in southwest Regina on Thursday morning
Residents in Regina’s Cathedral, Lakeview, River Heights and Normandy Heights areas were without power Thursday morning, after SaskPower said a goose flew into one of its lines.
SaskPower dispatched crews around 7 a.m. and by 8:30 a.m. power was restored to a majority of its customers.
Just before 10:30 a.m. all power was restored. In total, the power outage impacted 3,900 customers.
SaskPower said this is more usual than people think and said one-third of all power outages are caused by wildlife.
