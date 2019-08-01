Okanagan weather: 30-degree heat returns by B.C. Day after a brief blip

July 2019 was a degree warmer than normal in the Central Okanagan, with 114 per cent of the average monthly precipitation falling in Kelowna.

After the warmer- and wetter-than-average month, August will mark a return to dry weather, with lots of sunshine and heat, at least for the first week.

The mercury returns to the 30s for the first day of August on Thursday, as beautiful, sunny skies linger in the valley all day.

An approaching cold front will bring back the clouds into early Friday with a chance of showers midday before skies clear back out later on.

The front will kick up breezy northwesterly winds with gusts in excess of 40 km/h, as daytime highs get dunked back into the high 20s for most areas.

August long weekend starts on a slightly cooler note, behind a cold front with an afternoon high around 27 degrees on Saturday under mostly sunny skies.

The mercury rebounds to 29 on Sunday before surging back into the low 30s for B.C. Day on Monday under marvelous mostly sunny skies.

The first full week of August is shaping up to be hot with daytime highs in the low-to-mid 30s and partly-to-mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of showers at times.

