Trump slaps more tariffs on China: 10% for $300 worth of goods

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would impose an additional 10 per cent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports starting Sept. 1, as talks aimed at easting tensions between the world’s two largest economies continue.

“Trade talks are continuing, and during the talks the U.S. will start, on September 1st, putting a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country. This does not include the 250 Billion Dollars already Tariffed at 25 per cent,” Trump tweeted.

…buy agricultural product from the U.S. in large quantities, but did not do so. Additionally, my friend President Xi said that he would stop the sale of Fentanyl to the United States – this never happened, and many Americans continue to die! Trade talks are continuing, and… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019

…We look forward to continuing our positive dialogue with China on a comprehensive Trade Deal, and feel that the future between our two countries will be a very bright one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019

In a string of tweets, Trump also faulted China for not following through on promises to buy more American agricultural products and personally criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping for failing to do more to stem sales of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

WATCH: Trump warns China not to wait until 2020 for trade deal

U.S. stock prices fell after Trump‘s announcement, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling into negative territory.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators ended two days of talks in Shanghai on Wednesday with little sign of progress, although both countries described the negotiations as constructive. Another round of meetings between the negotiators has been scheduled for September.

WATCH: Powell says he’s unable to say how much impact China-U.S. trade war

The United States and China have been locked in a trade war marked by tit-for-tat tariffs since last year. The tensions have disrupted global supply chains and roiled financial markets.