John Galt Day 2019: What’s open and closed in Guelph

It may be known as the Civic Holiday in most of Ontario, but on Monday, Guelph residents will be celebrating John Galt Day.

It was officially renamed in 2006 by city council to honour the city’s founder.

But of the annual holidays, Monday’s likely has the least impact on Guelph residents.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the closures and service disruptions in the Royal City.

Stone Road Mall will open its doors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. while most grocery stores in the city will also be open for business.

LCBO stores will be open, along with the Beer Store locations on Silvercreek Parkway, Clair Road and Woolwich Street.

All of the local breweries, including Wellington Brewery, Royal City Brewing and Fixed Gear, will be open.

Guelph Transit will be operating on the Sunday service schedule. Go Transit will operate on a Saturday service schedule.

Banks will be closed and there will be no mail delivery by Canada Post.

There will no waste collection on Monday and service will be delayed one day all week, according to the city. The Waste Resource Innovation Centre will be closed for the holiday.

City buildings, libraries and museums will all be shut down for the day, as will the city’s recreation and community centres.

The city’s splash pads, wading pools and the Lyon Leisure Pool will be open.

More information can be found on the city’s website.