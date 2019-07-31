Civic Holiday 2019: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

As the Civic Holiday approaches, here’s a roundup of what is open and closed over the long weekend in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

On Monday, Grand River Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule. Transit will be free all day.

The Charles Street Terminal will have customer service between 8:15 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., although buses no longer operate there.

The Ainslie Street Terminal will be open between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

On Monday, GO Transit will operate on a Saturday service schedule.

There will be regular curbside waste collection.

Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-off.

All Region of Waterloo offices, library locations, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.

Select LCBO stores will be open. Call a local store for its hours or check the LCBO website.

Select Beer Stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call a local store for its hours or check the Beer Store’s web site.

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on the Civic Holiday

The following are open in Cambridge:

• Indoor swimming pools at John Dolson Centre and W. G. Johnson Centre

• Outdoor pools: Ed Newland Pool, George Hancock, Kinsman Soper Pool

• All city spray pads

The following are closed in Cambridge:

• McDougall Cottage

• Fashion History Museum

• Cambridge Centre for the Arts

• All other community centres, arenas and libraries

• City hall

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on the Civic Holiday

City hall will be closed and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday. The building itself will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The following are open on Canada Day in Kitchener:

• All outdoor swimming pools and splash pads

• Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum

• Activa Sportsplex and Sportsworld Arenas (all other arenas will be closed)

• Joseph Schneider Haus

• THEMUSEUM

The following are closed in Kitchener:

• The Aud

• Kitchener Market

• All indoor swimming pools and community centres

• Budd Park indoor facility

• All Kitchener Public Library locations

• Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

• Homer Watson House & Gallery

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on the Civic Holiday

The following are open in Waterloo:

• Bechtel Park soccer fields

• Moses Springer outdoor pool

• RIM Park

• WRMC

The following are closed in Waterloo:

• Albert McCormick

• Bechtel Park Soccer (building)

• Moses Springer (building)

• Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex (building)

• Adult Rec Centre, Wing 404

• Waterloo City Hall

• Waterloo Service Centre