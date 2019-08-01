Regina man reported with a gun, knife on Robinson Street charged

The Regina Police Service say they have charged a 38-year-old man after he was reported to be walking around with a knife and gun on Robinson Street on Wednesday evening.

He was first seen on the 800 block shortly before 8 p.m., according to police.

Police said they arrested the suspect without incident and determined the gun to be an airsoft pistol.

No one was injured during the incident, police said.

Michael Stewart is charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He will appear in court on Thursday morning.