July 31, 2019 8:17 pm

North Korea tested missiles, but that didn’t violate a pledge to Trump: John Bolton

By David Alexander Reuters

North Korea launched two more short-range missiles overnight Wednesday almost a month after President Donald Trump met with Kim Jong Un, but failed to reach a deal on its nuclear program. It's the latest potential setback for the White House and further increases tension between the North and the South.

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said on Wednesday that Pyongyang’s recent missile tests do not violate a pledge that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made to President Donald Trump, but he questioned when working-level talks on denuclearization would begin.

“The firing of these missiles don’t violate the pledge that Kim Jong Un made to the president about intercontinental-range ballistic missiles,” Bolton said in an interview on Fox Business Network.

“But you have to ask when the real diplomacy is going to begin, when the working-level discussions on denuclearization will begin, as Kim Jong Un again said on June 30 he was prepared to do. We’re still waiting to hear from North Korea,” the national security adviser said.

