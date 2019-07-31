Regina Police looking for help in locating missing 15-year-old

The Regina Police Service (RPS) are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old boy.

Ashtin Vincent was last seen on July 20 around 2 a.m. on the 400 block of Alexandra Street in Regina, according to police.

He is described as Indigenous, 5’11, about 175 pounds, thin build, light complexion, short brown hair and brown eyes. Vincent wears glasses and usually wears a sweater and shorts.

Police say there is no evidence he has come to harm, but he has not contacted his family and they are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information that could help locate Vincent is asked to call either the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.