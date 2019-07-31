Child rushed to hospital after near-drowning in Calgary’s Sikome Lake

A toddler was rushed to hospital on Wednesday afternoon after almost drowning at a southeast Calgary lake.

Paramedics were called to Sikome Lake at about 1 p.m. and when they arrived on scene, they found a young girl in the care of lifeguards, according to EMS.

EMS said the girl had a near-drowning and lifeguards at the lake quickly got her out of the water and gave her care.

The child was taken to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Huge kudos to the lifeguard staff at #LakeSikome in #ycc for being vigilant and acting swiftly today to help a young child having trouble in the lake. #yourEMS paramedic practitioners stabilized and transported the little one to hospital. She is doing fine. — AHS EMS (@ahs_ems) July 31, 2019

Sikome Lake is maintained by Alberta Parks and does not have lifeguards on duty, according to the Alberta Parks website. The website does say “safety ambassadors” are at the lake to monitor and patrol the beach, educate people on water safety, help with searches for missing people, help with emergencies and provide basic first aid.

“You are responsible for the personal safety and supervision of children,” the website says.

Alberta Parks said there are also a number of lifejackets at the lake which are free and recommended for children and those who can’t swim.

Global News is working to clarify what officials were on scene at the time the child was found in the water.