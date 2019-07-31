Winnipeg man charged for string of armed robberies

A Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with a string of robberies across the city.

The arrest comes after a man armed with a knife robbed a convenience store in the 800 block of Ellice Avenue around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday.

The man fled on foot but police caught up with him in the 600 block of Banning Street, where he was arrested and the stolen merchandise was recovered.

Police say the same man is responsible for an additional eight armed robberies at convenience stores and a hotel dating back to July 9.

Harvey James McKay, 33, of Winnipeg is facing a long list of robbery and weapons-related charges.

