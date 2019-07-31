Canada
July 31, 2019 3:42 pm
Updated: July 31, 2019 3:53 pm

5-year-old boy struck near City Park, say Kingston police

By Online Reporter  Global News

Kingston police have closed off Bagot Street in City Park between Barrie and West streets after they say a young child was struck by a vehicle.

Global Kingston
A A

A young child was left in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle near a downtown Kingston park on Wednesday.

Kingston police and Frontenac paramedics were called to City Park just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of a pedestrian hit on Bagot Street.

READ MORE: Neighbours start petition after 6-year-old hit in Kingston subdivision

According to police, a 5-year-old male child was struck, and sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say collision reconstructionists were sent to the scene to conduct a level four forensic collision investigation.

Bagot Street between Barrie and West streets are closed due to the investigation.

More to come.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
car accident kingston police
child hit serious injuries kingston
City Park
city park child hit
kingston child hit serious injuries
Kingston Police
kingston police accident

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.