5-year-old boy struck near City Park, say Kingston police
A young child was left in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle near a downtown Kingston park on Wednesday.
Kingston police and Frontenac paramedics were called to City Park just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of a pedestrian hit on Bagot Street.
READ MORE: Neighbours start petition after 6-year-old hit in Kingston subdivision
According to police, a 5-year-old male child was struck, and sent to hospital with serious injuries.
Police say collision reconstructionists were sent to the scene to conduct a level four forensic collision investigation.
Bagot Street between Barrie and West streets are closed due to the investigation.
More to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.