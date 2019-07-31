5-year-old boy struck near City Park, say Kingston police

A young child was left in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle near a downtown Kingston park on Wednesday.

Kingston police and Frontenac paramedics were called to City Park just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of a pedestrian hit on Bagot Street.

According to police, a 5-year-old male child was struck, and sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say collision reconstructionists were sent to the scene to conduct a level four forensic collision investigation.

Young child hit on Bagot street between West and Barrie street. Kingston police on scene with Forensic and Traffic Safety Unit. Bagot street could remain closed for 1-2 more hours.@CKWS_TV #ygk pic.twitter.com/AtmDbXDRc6 — darryn davis (@darryndavis3) July 31, 2019

Bagot Street between Barrie and West streets are closed due to the investigation.

