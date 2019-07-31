Kingston lends a hand in helping minor hockey in Moose Factory

A Kingston group known as ‘Friends of the North’ are gathering used hockey equipment to send to Moose Factory, Ont.

Linda Tucker has made several trips to the Northern Ontario community. She and her group have helped in the past with food, clothing and other necessary items that we take for granted.

In a recent visit, community leaders in Moose Factory requested a need for hockey equipment.

READ MORE: Edmontonians encouraged to donate used skating equipment for kids in need

“There’s a real keen interest in improving their hockey program but they need equipment to do so,” said Tucker.

“The kids don’t have any and the parents can’t afford to buy it.”

The local philanthropist says they need skates, hockey pants, helmuts, shin and elbow pads.

WATCH: (March 23, 2019) Kingston welcomes ‘Rez Girls’ hockey club

To help with the cause, Tucker recruited Cody Smith, the captain of the Amherstview Junior C Jets.

“I jumped at the task right away,” said the 21-year-old Kingston native, who was the 2018-19 MVP in the Tod Division of the Provincial Junior League.

“I’ve got a lot of hockey contacts in the area. The word is getting out and people have been extremely generous with their donations. I was privileged growing up and my hockey equipment was never an issue, so knowing I can help out the Indigenous youth in Moose Factory means the world to me.

“They should be able to have the same opportunities that I had and be able to live their hockey dreams.”

Friends of the North are currently filling a huge container of used hockey equipment.

READ MORE: Hockey used to ‘Canadianize’ new immigrants and help grow the sport

Tucker says hockey is huge Moose Factory but they don’t have equipment to expand their hockey programs.

“That’s why we decided to get involved,” Tucker continued.

“Were getting there. The container is half-full. We need more, especially equipment for young children.”

For more information on how to donate, call Linda Tucker at 613-484-0497.