Kitchener man caught driving stolen rental van carrying 2 bikes worth $11K: police

A man was arrested in Kitchener on Tuesday after Waterloo Regional Police allegedly found him driving a stolen rental van with stolen plates and valuable stolen bikes stacked inside.

Police say they were called to a residence on Onward Avenue at around 10 a.m. for a reported disturbance.

Officers saw a man take off in a GMC rental van, which was located shortly after on Stirling Avenue, according to police.

They then discovered the vehicle had been stolen, with poached plates from another vehicle attached, police said.

Officers also reportedly found a pair of stolen bicycles in the back of the van, together valued at more that $11,000, according to police.

A 49-year-old Kitchener man now faces numerous criminal and traffic charges, including theft and possession of stolen property over $5,000.