Water quality advisory rescinded for West Kelowna Estates

The water quality advisory for West Kelowna Estates has been rescinded, the City of West Kelowna announced on Wednesday.

The city said the decision to rescind the advisory was made in consultation with Interior Health.

Initially, a water quality advisory was issued on Saturday, July 13 due to increased turbidity.

That advisory was increased to a boil water notice on July 14, when city crews found a damaged chlorination dosing line in Okanagan Lake.

The line was repaired, but a water quality advisory was re-issued on July 18 due to higher-than-normal turbidity.

With this advisory now being rescinded, the city added there are no other water quality advisories currently in effect throughout the city’s water systems.

The city noted that with no water quality advisories in effect, it has stopped its free water access at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads.