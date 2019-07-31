Longtime Global Okanagan news anchor Rick Webber to sign off one last time on Wednesday

Since 1990, Rick Webber has been the face of Global Okanagan, broadcasting the news, good and bad, throughout the region.

With retirement looming, Wednesday, July 31, is his last day with the station, and the 5 p.m. newscast will be his last as Global Okanagan’s news anchor.

Webber’s broadcast career began more than 43 years ago, which ranks him as one of B.C.’s most experienced television news anchors.

He landed his first media job in 1976 when he worked as a part-time DJ on CJRW radio in Prince Edward Island.

In 1978, he moved across the country to B.C. and started working full time at radio and TV stations around the province. In 1990, he landed in Kelowna, a place that soon became his home.

Klaudia Van Emmerik will start the 5 p.m. newscast, with Webber joining her later in the show.