Canada
July 31, 2019 1:59 pm
Updated: July 31, 2019 2:46 pm

Longtime Global Okanagan news anchor Rick Webber to sign off one last time on Wednesday

By Online Journalist  Global News

Longtime news anchor Rick Webber will be giving his final newscast with Global Okanagan on Wednesday, July 31.

Global News
Since 1990, Rick Webber has been the face of Global Okanagan, broadcasting the news, good and bad, throughout the region.

With retirement looming, Wednesday, July 31, is his last day with the station, and the 5 p.m. newscast will be his last as Global Okanagan’s news anchor.

Global Okanagan Rick Webber (2)

Global Okanagan news anchor Rick Webber at a social event in downtown Kelowna.

Global News
Global Okanagan Rick Webber (3)

Global Okanagan news anchor Rick Webber at his desk, preparing the 5 p.m. newscast.

Global News
Global Okanagan Rick Webber (4)

Global Okanagan news anchor Rick Webber, middle, former sports anchor Pat Kennedy, left, and former weatherman Mike Roberts gather for a photo during Webber’s retirement party last weekend.

Global News

READ MORE: Global Okanagan announces retirement of longtime news anchor Rick Webber

Webber’s broadcast career began more than 43 years ago, which ranks him as one of B.C.’s most experienced television news anchors.

He landed his first media job in 1976 when he worked as a part-time DJ on CJRW radio in Prince Edward Island.

WATCH (July 1, 2019): Global News helicopter captures mulligan on golf course, hilarity ensues

In 1978, he moved across the country to B.C. and started working full time at radio and TV stations around the province. In 1990, he landed in Kelowna, a place that soon became his home.

Klaudia Van Emmerik will start the 5 p.m. newscast, with Webber joining her later in the show.

