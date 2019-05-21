Beloved former Global News anchor Christine Crosbie dies after battle with cancer

A beloved former Global News journalist of 10 years and current communications manager at OCAD University Christine Crosbie died Sunday after losing a short battle with cancer.

Crosbie spent over a decade with Global News Toronto from 1997 to 2007. She worked as a producer, weather specialist, general reporter and health reporter before becoming a morning show co-anchor with now-evening news anchor, Alan Carter. Before her time at Global, she also worked at CFTO/CTV.

She left the company in May 2007 to begin her second career in the communications field.

She took on a role at the Granite Club followed by a role at the Ontario Science Centre as a media relations officer.

A lover of art and history, Global News producer Melanie Zettler said Crosbie left the science centre to sink her teeth into both subjects, taking on the role of Communications and Media Manager at OCAD in November 2013.

Crosbie was also a volunteer board member for Epilepsy Toronto. She volunteered in the community and at her children’s schools, as well.

She was very active, ran marathons, loved to travel, and was an avid reader. She was also a dedicated, wife, friend, daughter and mother to her two children, Marina and Davis.

Marina posted a loving tribute to Crosbie on Facebook.

“My mother was the kindest, most beautiful and above all strongest woman I knew and I will always love her,” she said.

A statement was also released from OCAD on behalf of Winnie Wong, chief marketing officer.

“It is with tremendous sadness that I write to let you know that Christine Crosbie passed away on the weekend, following a short battle with cancer. Christine has been a valued colleague, friend and key member of the OCAD University community since she joined the Marketing & Communications team in 2013.”

“This is a devastating loss. My heart goes out to her family, friends and all who were fortunate enough to know her.”

A number of Global News employees who had the opportunity to work alongside Crosbie also shared their memories and condolences.

Consumer/Investigative reporter Sean O’Shea, who worked with Crosbie for her entire Global News tenure, called her a “terrific colleague.”

“Christine had a bright smile and a big laugh. She lit up a room. Christine had a warm heart and was great with people,” he said.

“Christine was a talented broadcaster and a lovely human being. She loved her job, but loved her family the most.”

The shocking news comes almost a year to the day Crosbie lost her husband, Douglas Crosbie, when he was struck and killed while riding his bike in Leslieville on May 16, 2018.

Alan Carter, her former co-anchor on the morning show, said the two got to know each other very well working alongside each other at such early hours.

“She was strong and determined. She was a fierce journalist. But above all, she was a passionate mother,” he said, adding that he still thinks to this day about what Christine taught him about being a parent.

Other colleagues described Christine as kind, smart, funny, courageous and loved by all.