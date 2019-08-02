Bob Layton: Happy Edmonton

Now that you have the latest on the B.C. murder suspects, what would you like to hear about next, the latest federal election hopes? Slum landlords? Fentanyl?

How about something else — something that makes us all happy to be in and around Edmonton: all the wonderful summer entertainment.

Indoors, there are all the wonderful shows at the Mayfield and Jubilations and the Citadel. Outside, so far, we’ve enjoyed the Street Performers Festival and Taste of Edmonton.

On Saturday and Sunday, we’ve got the Big Valley Jamboree and the Blueberry Bluegrass Music Festival, both just outside the city.

In the U.S., as the Democrat presidential hopefuls rail on about racism and white supremacy, they need to get on a plane and come to Hawreluk Park and see Heritage Days — tents and booths representing about 80 cultures with everyone getting along and sharing food and music and dance and laughter.

Still to come, the Fringe Festival and the Folk Music Festival and the list continues.

My vacation is in August and I’ve been asked if we are going away to find something fun to do.

I can only ask, “Why?”

Let me know what makes you happy.