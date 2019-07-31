RIFFA set to kick off Thursday with facade unveiling and pre-screening

Regina’s International Film Festival & Awards (RIFFA) begins Aug. 13, but the event will be on full display starting Thursday with the festival’s facade unveiling at Casino Regina’s Show Lounge.

“We are grateful to Casino Regina for having an opportunity to be so visible leading up to the beginning of our festival, this will certainly impact our brand in a great way,” said John Thimothy, President & CEO of RIFFA.

Unveiling of the “colourful” design is set for Thursday morning before the festival’s official pre-screening of “Manufactured Landscapes,” the first film in an award-winning trilogy from Canadian director Jennifer Baichwal. The film is part of a set of films based around climate change.

The event, which runs officially from Aug. 13 – 17, will introduce grouping of films, “thus creating an attractive line-up of genres, topics, and languages,” according to RIFFA.

That includes the climate change trilogy, described as a “provocative and cinematic exploration of the complex and indelible human influence on the state, dynamic and future of the Earth.”

The two other films in that set are “Watermark” followed by “Anthropocene: The Human Epoch” on August 15th. A panel of activists will follow the final screening.

Though the film will not be included in the competition, Canadian film-maker Tasha Hubbard’s nipawistanmâsowin: We Will Stand UP will also be shown during the festival.

Other notable moments included in this year’s run is a masterclass called “The Future is Indigenous,” which is fronted by Skawennati, co-founder and co-director of Aboriginal Territories in Cyberspace on the Indigital Revolution.

The festival will feature 142 films from 33 countries in 23 different languages.

Opening night is Aug. 13 and the Awards Ceremony is on Aug. 17 at Casino Regina.