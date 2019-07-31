Sobeys announces plan to remove all plastic bags in 2020

Sobeys has announced they plan to remove all plastic bags from their 255 locations across Canada by the end of January 2020.

The grocery store chain based in Stellarton, N.S., announced the plan in a press release on Wednesday, calling it the first step in “removing unnecessary plastic from all retail.”

“This is a first step, and we plan to make meaningful progress every year to take plastic out of our stores and our products,” stated Michael Medline, president and CEO of the chain’s parent, Empire Company Limited, in the release.

“We decided to act now instead of taking years to study and only make long-term commitments. We’re taking action now, making a tangible difference today and into the future.”

READ MORE: ‘It’s detrimental to our environment’: Moncton student urges plastic bag plan

The chain added that the move will take away 225 million plastic grocery bags from circulation ever year.

Both Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador have announced plans to move forward with a province-wide ban on plastic bags. Halifax Regional Council passed a motion in January to have staff draft up a plastic bag ban bylaw.

The draft bylaw is due by the end of the year.

WATCH: Halifax one step closer to plastic bag ban with draft bylaw on the way

According to the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup, plastic bags are among the 10 most common items found during cleanups.

With files from Alicia Draus.