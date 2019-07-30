Staffing shortage blamed for North Okanagan recycling problems

Low unemployment is good news if you’re a job seeker, but not if you’re a resident of the North Okanagan hoping to have your recycling picked up.

Recycle BC, which is in charge of providing recycling in the region, is blaming a shortage of truck drivers for recent delays in picking up recycling in the north Okanagan.

READ MORE: Low unemployment rate creates competition for workers in the Okanagan

Complaints have been stacking up online from residents who say their recycling pickups are happening late, being missed or not being completed on the scheduled days.

One Vernon seniors’ complex told Global News that recently the collection for their six recycling bins, used by more than 70 people, was delayed almost a week.

Along with being a nuisance, some are concerned that when recycling pickups are missed or take place very late in the day, it could attract animals.

WATCH: (July 26, 2019) Treasure trove of personal information found in Vancouver recycle bin

Recycle BC admits there have been times recently when their collector couldn’t finish that day’s routes and had to come back the next day.

The organization, which contracts a separate business to do the recycling pick-ups, says the issue is a lack of truck drivers.

READ MORE: B.C. government seeks public input on plastics ban, reduction strategies

“We have been working with our collector and we understand they are experiencing some issues with the skilled labour shortage, specifically effecting British Columbia’s trucking industry,” said Recycle BC spokesperson David Lefebvre.

“It is making it challenging to hire new drivers. So our collector is actively working to recruit new people.”

According to Work BC, the unemployment rate in the Thompson-Okanagan was 4.9 per cent in June.

While they work to hire more drivers, Recycle BC suggests residents download their app to be notified if pick-ups in their area will be delayed.

It also suggests residents take their bins in overnight if they’re not picked up to avoid attracting animals.