Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 1 2019 8:10pm 02:17 How much of what we recycle actually becomes new products? How much of what we recycle is actually made into new products? Vinesh Pratap takes a look at the state of the industry. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5229307/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5229307/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?